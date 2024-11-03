Aurizon Holdings Boosts Shareholder Value with Buy-Back

Aurizon Holdings Ltd. (AU:AZJ) has released an update.

Aurizon Holdings Ltd. has announced a daily update on its ongoing buy-back program, revealing the repurchase of over a million shares on the previous day. This initiative is part of their strategy to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of outstanding shares. Interested investors might see this as a sign of confidence from the company in its own stock.

