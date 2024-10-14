Aurizon Continues Share Buy-Back Program

Aurizon Holdings Ltd. (AU:AZJ) has released an update.

Aurizon Holdings Limited has updated the market on its ongoing share buy-back program, with the latest report indicating the purchase of 652,227 ordinary fully paid shares on the previous day. This recent acquisition brings the total number of shares bought back to date to 28,556,477. The announcement serves to keep shareholders informed about the company’s efforts to reduce share count and potentially increase shareholder value.

