Aurizon Announces Strong FY2024 Results and Buyback

Aurizon Holdings Limited reported a robust financial performance for FY2024, with a notable 14% increase in EBITDA and a final dividend boost of 13% compared to the previous year. The company also announced an on-market share buyback of up to $150 million, reflecting confidence in its financial stability and commitment to shareholder value. Enhancements in safety measures contributed to a significant improvement in injury frequency rates, underlining Aurizon’s focus on employee well-being.

