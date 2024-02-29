Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Launches Share Buyback Plan

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) has released an update.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has received regulatory approval from Canadian authorities to buy back up to 15% of its outstanding shares over a 36-month period under its $150 million share repurchase program. The program, which started on February 21, 2024, reflects the company’s confidence in its growth prospects and will be conducted through market or privately negotiated transactions. Aurinia is a biopharmaceutical company known for introducing LUPKYNIS, a treatment for lupus nephritis.

