Aurinia Pharma to Connect at Healthcare Investor Event

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) has released an update.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set to engage with investors at the 2024 Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference in Toronto, where they will conduct one-on-one meetings and a live webcast fireside chat. Aurinia, known for its innovative autoimmune disease therapies, notably the FDA-approved LUPKYNIS for lupus nephritis, continues to expand its global development efforts.

For further insights into AUPH stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.