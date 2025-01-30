Auric Mining Ltd. Reports Strong Gold Production and Strategic Acquisition Plans

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

Auric Mining Ltd. ( (AU:AWJ) ) has issued an update.

Auric Mining Ltd. reports significant progress in its mining operations, with Stage Two mining at Jeffreys Find producing 14,853 ounces of gold, contributing to substantial revenue. The Munda Gold Project is advancing with a pre-feasibility study and necessary permits, while the Spargoville Gold Project continues to show promising drilling results. Additionally, the company is in the process of acquiring the Burbanks Gold Processing Plant for A$4.4 million, enhancing its infrastructure and growth potential. Auric Mining ends the quarter in a strong financial position with $3.6 million in cash, further supported by gold sales revenue.

More about Auric Mining Ltd.

Auric Mining Ltd. operates in the gold mining industry, focusing on the exploration, development, and production of gold deposits. The company is committed to expanding its gold resources through strategic mining projects and acquisitions, aiming to strengthen its market position and deliver value to its stakeholders.

YTD Price Performance: -2.94%

Average Trading Volume: 762,849

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$48.41M

