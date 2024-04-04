Auric Mining Ltd. Director Increases Shareholding

Auric Mining Ltd. (AU:AWJ) has released an update.

Auric Mining Ltd. has announced a change in director Steven John Morris’ interest in the company, following the exercise of options resulting in the acquisition of an additional 104,166 ordinary shares at $0.15 each, amounting to a total consideration of $15,625. Post-transaction, Mr. Morris maintains a direct interest of 1,500,000 ordinary shares and an indirect interest through entities such as the Morris Family Superfund and Targo Holdings Pty Ltd, which hold 3,424,999 and 2,312,500 ordinary shares respectively.

