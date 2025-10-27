Auric Mining Advances Acquisition of Lindsay’s Gold Project

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Auric Mining Ltd. ( (AU:AWJ) ) has shared an update.

Auric Mining Limited has announced its intention to proceed with the acquisition of Lindsay’s Gold Project, including the Parrot Feathers open pit gold mine, following satisfactory due diligence. The acquisition involves a varied binding letter agreement and a Tenement Sale Agreement, with specific financial commitments and management responsibilities outlined. This strategic move is expected to enhance Auric’s operational capabilities and market positioning, with implications for stakeholders depending on the successful resolution of ongoing litigation related to the mining leases.

More about Auric Mining Ltd.

Auric Mining Limited operates within the mining industry, focusing primarily on gold extraction and exploration. The company is engaged in acquiring and developing gold mining projects, aiming to expand its market presence and resource base.

