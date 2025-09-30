Auric Mining Acquires Burbanks Gold Facility to Boost Growth

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Auric Mining Ltd. ( (AU:AWJ) ) is now available.

Auric Mining Limited has successfully acquired the Burbanks Gold Processing Facility for $4.4 million, strategically located near its tenements in Coolgardie, WA. This acquisition is seen as a transformational opportunity, providing essential infrastructure and permits to accelerate Auric’s growth ambitions. The company plans to conduct technical studies to determine the best approach for refurbishing or rebuilding the plant, aiming to gain complete control over its production and capitalize on the increasing gold prices.

Auric Mining Limited operates in the gold mining industry, focusing on becoming a fully integrated and sustainable gold producer. The company is strategically positioned in Western Australia’s Goldfields region, leveraging its mining tenements and infrastructure to enhance its market presence.

