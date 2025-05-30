Auric Minerals Completes Phase 1 Exploration at Bub Uranium Property

Confident Investing Starts Here:

The latest update is out from Auric Minerals Corp. ( (TSE:AUMC) ).

Auric Minerals Corp. has completed Phase 1 exploration at its Bub Uranium Property in Labrador’s Central Mineral Belt, collecting sediment and rock samples to refine its understanding of uranium dispersion. The successful completion of this phase provides a foundation for further exploration, with analytical results guiding future drilling targets and potentially enhancing the company’s position in the uranium exploration sector.

More about Auric Minerals Corp.

Auric Minerals Corp. is a mineral exploration company based in Oakville, Ontario. It holds options over several uranium properties in Labrador, Quebec, and British Columbia, Canada, focusing on exploring and developing these mineral-rich areas.

Average Trading Volume: 63,722

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

