Aurelia Metals to Announce December Quarter Results

Aurelia Metals Limited ( (AU:AMI) ) has shared an announcement.

Aurelia Metals Limited announced that its December Quarter results will be shared with the ASX on January 29, 2025, followed by a conference call hosted by its senior executives. This announcement highlights the company’s ongoing commitment to transparency and stakeholder engagement through detailed financial disclosures and open communication channels.

More about Aurelia Metals Limited

Aurelia Metals Limited is an Australian mining and exploration company that operates in the Cobar Basin in western New South Wales. The company manages two polymetallic underground mines, the Peak and Federation Mines, and is developing a high-grade copper project near the Peak Mine called Great Cobar.

YTD Price Performance: 4.76%

Average Trading Volume: 2,059

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: $188.5M

