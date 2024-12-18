Aureka Limited Updates AGM Address with New Insights

Aureka Limited (AU:AKA) has released an update.

Aureka Limited, listed on the ASX, has amended its 2024 AGM Managing Director’s Address with updates to its exploration target and mineral resource estimates. These changes reflect the company’s commitment to transparency and accurate reporting as it continues to develop its gold projects in Victoria. Investors interested in Aureka’s progress can find more details on the company’s website.

