Auravelle Metals Uncovers Extensive Gold and Silver Anomalies at Nuckulla Hill

An announcement from Sipa Resources Limited ( (AU:AUV) ) is now available.

Auravelle Metals Limited has identified a 10km area of significant gold and silver anomalies at Nuckulla Hill in South Australia, enhancing its portfolio of precious metal prospects. This discovery, located in the Yarlbrinda Shear Zone, is expected to bolster the company’s exploration activities, with further soil sampling and drilling planned to expand its target pipeline and potentially increase its resource base.

Auravelle Metals Limited (ASX: AUV) is an Australian-based exploration company focusing on discovering precious, base, and specialty metal deposits, with projects in South Australia and Western Australia. The company prioritizes gold exploration in the Gawler Craton and the Crown Project near Kalgoorlie.

