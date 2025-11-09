Auravelle Metals Secures A$2.50 Million for Gold Exploration

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Sipa Resources Limited ( (AU:AUV) ) has shared an update.

Auravelle Metals Limited has successfully completed a capital raising initiative, securing A$2.50 million through a share placement to support its ongoing and future gold exploration programs. The placement received strong backing from both existing and new investors, highlighting confidence in the company’s exploration strategies. The funds will be directed towards drilling activities at key sites, including Sheoak and Nuckulla Hill, ensuring continued high levels of operational activity into 2026.

More about Sipa Resources Limited

Auravelle Metals Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on gold exploration projects primarily in South Australia and Western Australia.

Average Trading Volume: 2,463,640

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$10.09M

Find detailed analytics on AUV stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

