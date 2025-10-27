Auravelle Metals Releases Addendum to 2025 Annual Report

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Sipa Resources Limited ( (AU:AUV) ) has issued an update.

Auravelle Metals Limited, listed on the ASX under the ticker AUV, has released an addendum to its 2025 Annual Report to comply with additional technical disclosures required by the ASX Listing Rules. The addendum provides details on the company’s interests in various tenements across South Australia and Western Australia, all of which are either granted or under application with a 100% interest. It also supplements information related to exploration results for several projects, confirming that there are no new material changes to previously announced data.

