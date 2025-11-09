Auravelle Metals Limited Announces Proposed Securities Issue

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Sipa Resources Limited ( (AU:AUV) ) has issued an update.

Auravelle Metals Limited has announced a proposed issue of securities, including 10 million options expiring in January 2028 and over 23 million ordinary fully paid shares. This move is part of a placement or other type of issue, with the proposed issue date set for January 2026, potentially impacting the company’s capital structure and market positioning.

More about Sipa Resources Limited

Average Trading Volume: 2,463,640

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$10.09M

See more insights into AUV stock on TipRanks' Stock Analysis page.

