Auravelle Metals Limited Announces Proposed Securities Issue

Sipa Resources Limited ( (AU:AUV) ) has issued an announcement.

Auravelle Metals Limited has announced a proposed issue of 132,803,047 ordinary fully paid securities, with the issuance date set for November 17, 2025. This move is part of a placement or other type of issue, which could potentially impact the company’s market positioning by increasing its capital base and providing additional resources for its operations.

More about Sipa Resources Limited

Average Trading Volume: 2,463,640

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$10.09M

