Auravelle Metals Initiates Trading Halt Ahead of Capital Raising Announcement

The latest announcement is out from Sipa Resources Limited ( (AU:AUV) ).

Auravelle Metals Limited, listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the ticker AUV, has requested a trading halt on its securities. This halt is pending an announcement related to a capital raising initiative, expected to be disclosed by Monday, 10 November 2025. The trading halt is a strategic move by Auravelle to manage the dissemination of information regarding its capital raising efforts, which could have significant implications for its financial strategy and stakeholder interests.

More about Sipa Resources Limited

Average Trading Volume: 2,357,611

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$10.62M

