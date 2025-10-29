Auravelle Completes Initial Drilling at Crown Gold Project

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Sipa Resources Limited ( (AU:AUV) ) is now available.

Auravelle Metals Limited has completed its first aircore drilling program at the Crown Gold Project, located east of Kalgoorlie. This initiative marks a significant step in exploring key gold structures, with assay results expected in 4-6 weeks. The project benefits from proximity to major gold deposits and infrastructure advantages, enhancing its strategic value. The company is actively pursuing further exploration activities, with additional drilling programs planned in South Australia, indicating a robust pipeline of potential developments.

More about Sipa Resources Limited

Auravelle Metals Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on gold exploration and development. The company is engaged in drilling programs to explore gold deposits, particularly in regions with significant historical gold findings, such as areas near Kalgoorlie, Western Australia.

Average Trading Volume: 2,306,378

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$12.22M

