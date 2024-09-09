Aura Minerals Reports Strong Mid-Year Production

Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA) has released an update.

Aura Minerals Inc. has reported a solid production performance for its subsidiary, Aura Almas Mineração S.A., during July and August of 2024, aligning with previously announced guidance. The company highlighted a significant production increase, with a 42% rise in July and August as compared to Q2 and a 26% increase over Q1. These preliminary and unaudited results precede the issuance of the company’s 2nd Debenture and demonstrate a stabilized production post contractor replacement.

