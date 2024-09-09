Aura Minerals Announces BRL 500M Debenture Issuance

Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA) has released an update.

Aura Minerals Inc. has announced the approval of a second issuance of non-convertible, secured debentures worth BRL 500 million by its subsidiary, Aura Almas Mineração S.A. These debentures will have a six-year term and the interest rate will be determined through a bookbuilding process. The funds raised are intended for the subsidiary’s cash reinforcement and business management.

