Aura Minerals Achieves 2024 Production Guidance with Strong Q4 Performance

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Filter, analyze, and streamline your search for investment opportunities using Tipranks' Stock Screener

An announcement from Aura Minerals ( (TSE:ORA) ) is now available.

Aura Minerals reported its Q4 2024 production results, achieving its annual production guidance with a total of 267,232 GEO, marking a 13% increase from 2023. The company saw significant production increases at its Almas and Minosa mines, while Aranzazu maintained stable output. Despite challenges at Apoena due to permitting delays, Aura ended the year strongly, bolstered by operational improvements and strategic expansions, setting the stage for future growth.

More about Aura Minerals

Aura Minerals Inc. is a company operating in the mining industry, focusing on the production of gold equivalent ounces (GEO) through its four mines: Aranzazu, Apoena (EPP), Minosa (San Andres), and Almas. The company is listed on the TSX, B3, and OTCQX markets, indicating a diverse market presence.

YTD Price Performance: -7.41%

Average Trading Volume: 26,257

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$1.2B

Learn more about ORA stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.