Aura Energy Welcomes New Director Ousmane Kane

Aura Energy ( (AU:AEE) ) has shared an update.
Aura Energy Limited has announced the appointment of Ousmane Kane as a new director, effective from July 10, 2025. The initial director’s interest notice reveals that Kane currently holds no securities or interests in the company, indicating a fresh start in his role. This appointment may influence the company’s strategic direction and governance, potentially impacting its market positioning and stakeholder relations.
The most recent analyst rating on (AU:AEE) stock is a Buy with a A$0.36 price target.
YTD Price Performance: 20.0%
Average Trading Volume: 1,352,211
Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold
Current Market Cap: A$136.9M
