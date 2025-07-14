Aura Energy Welcomes New Director Ousmane Kane

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Aura Energy ( (AU:AEE) ) has shared an update.

Aura Energy Limited has announced the appointment of Ousmane Kane as a new director, effective from July 10, 2025. The initial director’s interest notice reveals that Kane currently holds no securities or interests in the company, indicating a fresh start in his role. This appointment may influence the company’s strategic direction and governance, potentially impacting its market positioning and stakeholder relations.

