Aura Energy Limited Announces Cessation of Securities

Aura Energy Limited ( (AU:AEE) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Aura Energy Limited has announced the cessation of certain securities, specifically options expiring on June 30, 2029, with a total of 80,000 securities ceasing as of January 13, 2025. This cessation reflects changes in the company’s issued capital, potentially impacting its financial operations and stakeholder interests as it adjusts its securities framework.

More about Aura Energy Limited

YTD Price Performance: 3.85%

Average Trading Volume: 185,951

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: £64.31M

