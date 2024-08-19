Aura Energy Issues Shares and Advances Discussions

Aura Energy Limited (AU:AEE) has released an update.

Aura Energy Limited has announced the issuance of nearly 60 million new shares and approximately 6 million unlisted options, following a restructuring deal with Curzon. The shares were issued without investor disclosure under specific sections of the Corporations Act, which the company has met all compliance requirements for. Aura Energy continues to engage in confidential discussions that could impact its uranium mining operations, specifically in relation to a Swedish government inquiry.

For further insights into AU:AEE stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.