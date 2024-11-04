Aura Energy Appoints New Mauritania Manager for Uranium Project

Aura Energy Limited (AU:AEE) has released an update.

Aura Energy Limited has appointed Mohamed El Moctar Mohamed El Hacene as Country Manager for Mauritania to spearhead the development of its Tiris Uranium Project. With a background as Mauritania’s former Minister of Petroleum and Mines and a decade at the United Nations, Mr. Hacene brings substantial expertise to the role. This strategic move aims to advance the project towards becoming Mauritania’s first uranium mine, aligning with Aura’s goal of transitioning from a uranium explorer to a producer.

