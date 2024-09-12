Aura Biosciences’ Breakthrough in Choroidal Melanoma Treatment

Aura Biosciences Inc ( (AURA) ) has issued an update.

Aura Biosciences, a clinical-stage biotech company, announced promising Phase 2 results for bel-sar (AU-011), a potential breakthrough treatment for early-stage choroidal melanoma, demonstrating significant tumor control and vision preservation with a strong safety profile. These findings, presented at The Retina Society Annual Meeting in Lisbon, offer hope for a disease with no existing vision-sparing therapies. The company is advancing to a global Phase 3 trial, backed by an FDA Special Protocol Assessment, and hosted an investor event to discuss these developments, signaling a potential paradigm shift in treating this life and vision-threatening cancer.

