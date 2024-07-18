Auna S.A. Schedules Annual Shareholder Meeting

Auna S.A. Class A (AUNA) has released an update.

Auna S.A. invites shareholders to its annual general meeting on August 6, 2024, to review and approve the financial statements for 2023. Shareholders as of July 10, 2024, can attend in person or vote online, provided they bring proof of share ownership and ID. The meeting will cover the approval of financial documents, director discharges, and acknowledge the resignation of a Class A director.

