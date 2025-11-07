Auna S.A. Completes $765 Million Debt Refinancing to Boost Growth

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Auna S.A. Class A ( (AUNA) ) has shared an update.

On November 7, 2025, Auna S.A. announced the completion of a US$765 million debt refinancing, which strengthens its capital structure by extending debt maturities, reducing interest expenses, and enhancing liquidity. This refinancing involved issuing new Senior Secured 2032 Notes and a Term Loan, with significant participation from the International Finance Corporation. The transaction is expected to improve Auna’s financial position, aiding its strategic growth initiatives and expanding healthcare access in Latin America.

Spark’s Take on AUNA Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, AUNA is a Neutral.

Auna S.A. Class A’s overall stock score is driven by a mixed financial performance with strong profitability but declining revenue growth and high leverage. The technical analysis indicates bearish momentum, while the valuation suggests the stock is undervalued. The earnings call provided a balanced view with growth in key areas but also highlighted market challenges.

More about Auna S.A. Class A

Auna S.A. is a leading healthcare services provider in Latin America, operating in Mexico, Peru, and Colombia. The company focuses on prevention and complex diseases, offering a range of services in low-penetration markets across Spanish-speaking Latin America. Established in 1989, Auna has developed a significant healthcare platform, including a network of medical care centers and a portfolio of oncology and general health plans.

Average Trading Volume: 64,001

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $401.9M

