Aumega Metals Ltd Issues Unquoted Equity Securities for Employee Incentives

Aumega Metals Ltd has announced the issuance of several classes of unquoted equity securities as part of an employee incentive scheme. This issuance includes LTIP Options, Incentive Options, Performance Rights, Director Options, and STIP Options, which are subject to transfer restrictions and are not quoted on the ASX until these restrictions end. This move is likely aimed at aligning the interests of employees and directors with the company’s long-term performance goals.

Average Trading Volume: 553,058

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$18.73M

