AuMEGA Metals Ltd Director Boosts Shareholding

Sam Pazuki, a director at AuMEGA Metals Ltd, has increased his direct stake in the company by acquiring 400,000 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares at A$0.0441 per share, resulting in a total holding of 2,670,922 shares. This on-market purchase, detailed in the Change of Director’s Interest Notice under listing rule 3.19A.2, reflects a notable increase in his investment in the company, without any disposal of his existing securities.

