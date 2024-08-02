AUMEGA METALS LTD Announces Option Cessation

Matador Mining Ltd (AU:AAM) has released an update.

AUMEGA METALS LTD has announced the cessation of over 1.5 million securities, specifically long-term incentive options that were set to expire in July 2026. This cessation, effective from August 2, 2024, occurred due to the non-fulfillment of the required conditions. Investors and stakeholders are advised to take note of this significant change in the company’s capital structure.

