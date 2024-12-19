AuKing Mining Strengthens Board with New Appointments

AuKing Mining Ltd (AU:AKN) has released an update.

AuKing Mining Limited has announced significant changes to its board following a transaction with Orion Resources Pty Ltd. The company has appointed three new directors, Mark Fisher, Dr. Kylie Prendergast, and Nick Harding, who bring extensive experience in mining and exploration. These additions are expected to bolster AuKing’s strategic direction and enhance its project development efforts.

