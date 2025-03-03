AuKing Mining Secures Major Stake in Cloncurry Gold Project

An announcement from AuKing Mining Ltd ( (AU:AKN) ) is now available.

AuKing Mining Limited has secured an agreement to potentially acquire up to a 50% interest in Orion Resources Pty Ltd, the future owner of the Cloncurry Gold Project in northern Queensland. This strategic move involves an investment of $5 million by 2027 and positions AuKing to play a significant role in the re-establishment of mining and processing operations in the region. The acquisition includes a central processing plant and various mining tenements, enhancing AuKing’s operational capabilities and industry positioning.

More about AuKing Mining Ltd

AuKing Mining Limited is a company operating in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of gold and other mineral resources. The company is involved in acquiring and managing mining projects, with a market focus on leveraging strong investment sentiment in the gold sector.

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$2.87M

See more data about AKN stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.