AuKing Mining Announces Trading Halt Amidst Major Deals

AuKing Mining Ltd (AU:AKN) has released an update.

AuKing Mining Limited has requested a trading halt for its securities on the Australian Securities Exchange, anticipating an upcoming announcement regarding a significant acquisition, a new placement, and an entitlement offer for current shareholders. The halt is set to last until either the announcement is made or the commencement of normal trading on Wednesday, 11 September 2024. This strategic move aims to manage market reaction and provide investors with full disclosure on the company’s new ventures.

