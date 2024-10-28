Augustus Minerals Reports Promising Drilling Results

Augustus Minerals Limited (AU:AUG) has released an update.

Augustus Minerals has reported promising mineralization at its Minnie Springs Copper-Molybdenum porphyry prospect in Western Australia, with visible molybdenite and chalcopyrite observed in drill hole MSD010. Supported by a co-funded drilling grant, the project aims to test the potential for high-grade copper-molybdenum sulphide mineralization, with results expected in December 2024. This development has piqued interest among investors looking at potential copper and molybdenum opportunities.

