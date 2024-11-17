Augustus Minerals Expands with Music Well Gold Project

Augustus Minerals Limited (AU:AUG) has released an update.

Augustus Minerals Limited has acquired the Music Well Gold Project, a significant gold exploration area north of Leonora, Western Australia, covering 1,345 square kilometers. The project is located in a mineral-rich region with several identified high-priority gold targets and potential for new discoveries, enhancing its existing portfolio. This acquisition positions Augustus to capitalize on the gold-rich Leonora-Laverton belt, complementing its copper and uranium interests.

