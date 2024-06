Augusta Gold (TSE:G) has released an update.

Augusta Gold Corp. has successfully negotiated an extension of its loan maturity date to September 30, 2024, and has paid an extension fee of $30,399. The company, known for its focus on the Reward and Bullfrog gold projects in Nevada, continues to prioritize long-term stakeholder value and explore strategic mergers and acquisitions.

For further insights into TSE:G stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.