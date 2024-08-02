Augmentum Fintech PLC Executes Share Buyback

Augmentum Fintech PLC (GB:AUGM) has released an update.

Augmentum Fintech PLC has recently repurchased 92,182 of its own ordinary shares for 110.00 pence each and is now holding them in treasury. After this buyback, the company’s total treasury shares amount to 11,573,712, with the total shares in issue being 181,013,697. This buyback affects the total number of voting rights, now standing at 169,439,985, a figure critical for shareholders in interest calculations.

