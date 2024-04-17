Augmentum Fintech PLC Executes Share Buyback

Augmentum Fintech PLC (GB:AUGM) has released an update.

Augmentum Fintech PLC has recently bought back 39,447 of its own ordinary shares at an average price of 97.888 pence each, a move that positions these shares into the company’s treasury. After this transaction, Augmentum Fintech’s total shares in treasury reached 11,256,634, with the overall shares in issue, including treasury, totaling 181,013,697. Consequently, the total number of voting rights is now at 169,757,063, a figure that shareholders will use to calculate their percentage of voting rights.

