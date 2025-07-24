Augmentum Fintech Approves New Investment Adviser Appointment

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Augmentum Fintech PLC ( (GB:AUGM) ) is now available.

Augmentum Fintech PLC announced that the resolution to appoint Augmentum Capital LLP as the Company’s investment adviser was approved at the General Meeting held on 24 July 2025. This decision, supported by 99.4% of votes, marks a strategic move to enhance the company’s advisory capabilities, potentially strengthening its position in the fintech investment sector. The resolution’s approval may have significant implications for stakeholders, aligning with Augmentum’s mission to support disruptive fintech businesses across the UK and Europe.

More about Augmentum Fintech PLC

Augmentum Fintech is the UK’s only publicly listed investment company focusing on the fintech sector in the UK and wider Europe. It invests in fast-growing fintech businesses that are disrupting the financial services sector, providing these businesses with patient capital and support. Since its launch on the London Stock Exchange in 2018, Augmentum has offered public market investors access to a largely privately held investment sector during its main period of growth.

