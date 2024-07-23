Audioboom Reports Growth Amidst Market Challenges

Audioboom (GB:BOOM) has released an update.

Audioboom Group PLC reports a 7% revenue increase to $34.1 million in the first half of 2024, maintaining a consistent adjusted EBITDA profit of $0.3 million. Despite challenges from Apple’s iOS17 update impacting download figures and advertising inventory, the company has already secured over $65 million in revenue bookings for 2024, exceeding the previous year’s total. Audioboom’s Showcase ad-tech marketplace shows strong growth, contributing over 27% to total revenue, and the company is exploring a potential US public listing to enhance shareholder value.

