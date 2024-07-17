Audioboom Expands Podcast Network, Sets Investor Presentation

Audioboom (GB:BOOM) has released an update.

Audioboom, a leading global podcast company, has expanded its creator network with exclusive partnerships, adding popular podcasts like ‘Cancelled with Tana Mongeau’, ‘Stavvy’s World’, and ‘The 13th Juror’ to its platform. These new additions are projected to boost the network’s downloads by over 4 million per month and will benefit from Audioboom’s comprehensive suite of content creation and marketing tools. The company, ranked fifth in the U.S. podcast market, will also present its interim results on July 23, 2024, offering investors a live presentation and Q&A session.

