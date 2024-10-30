Audioboom Chairman Boosts Stake Amid Growth Prospects

Audioboom (GB:BOOM) has released an update.

Audioboom Group’s Non-Executive Chairman, Michael Tobin, has increased his stake in the company by purchasing 5,000 shares at 190 pence each, bringing his total holding to approximately 5.3% of the company’s issued share capital. This move by a key insider could signal confidence in the company’s growth prospects, potentially attracting attention from investors interested in the podcasting sector. Audioboom, recognized as a leading global podcast publisher, continues to expand its reach and partnerships across multiple platforms and regions.

