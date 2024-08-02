Audio Pixels Resolves Compliance Delay

Audio Pixels Holdings Limited (AU:AKP) has released an update.

Audio Pixels Holdings Limited has apologized for the delayed filing of the Appendix 3Z for Director Mr. Mark Ureda, attributing it to an administrative oversight. The company has assured compliance with the ASX Listing Rules, detailing its monitoring arrangements and director agreements to avoid future breaches. They are confident in their current processes and have committed to adhering to disclosure timelines moving forward.

