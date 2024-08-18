Audinate Reports Stellar Financial Growth in FY24

Audinate Group Ltd. (AU:AD8) has released an update.

Audinate Group Ltd. has reported a significant increase in financial performance for FY24, with a 28.4% rise in revenue to US$60 million and a 33.2% increase in gross profit to US$44.5 million. The company’s EBITDA soared by 85%, and they achieved a net profit before tax of $12.1 million, marking a substantial improvement from the previous year. This growth is attributed to a robust demand for their Dante media networking products, including software and chips, with notable advancements in video technology and the successful launch of Dante Director.

