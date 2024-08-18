Audinate Group’s Strong Revenue and EBITDA Growth

Audinate Group Ltd. (AU:AD8) has released an update.

Audinate Group Limited reported a substantial 31.3% revenue increase to $91.5 million and a significant EBITDA rise of 85.5% to $20.4 million for the fiscal year ended 30 June 2024, despite a slight 3.8% dip in net profit after tax to $10.2 million. The company did not declare dividends during the period but did demonstrate improved gross margins and an uptick in operating expenses due to investments in employee growth and marketing activities. Their financial statements received an unmodified audit opinion, reflecting the company’s robust financial health.

For further insights into AU:AD8 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.