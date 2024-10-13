Audinate Group Welcomes New CFO Chris Rollinson

Audinate Group Ltd. (AU:AD8) has released an update.

Audinate Group Limited, a leader in AV networking solutions, has announced the appointment of Chris Rollinson as the new Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary, effective October 14, 2024. Rollinson brings over 25 years of experience in financial management, strategy, and corporate governance to the company, aiming to drive growth and deliver shareholder value. His appointment comes as the previous CFO, Rob Goss, steps down from the role.

