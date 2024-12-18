Audinate Group Ltd. Sees Rising Stake by State Street

Audinate Group Ltd. (AU:AD8) has released an update.

Audinate Group Ltd. has announced a significant increase in voting power held by State Street Bank and Trust Company and its associates, marking them as substantial holders. This development highlights the growing influence of major financial institutions in the company’s stock, which could impact future corporate decisions. Investors in the financial markets will be keenly observing how this substantial holding shapes Audinate’s strategic direction.

