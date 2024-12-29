Audeara Secures Loan to Boost R&D Initiatives

Audeara Ltd. (AU:AUA) has released an update.

Audeara Ltd. has secured a loan facility with Sturt Capital Pty Ltd to enhance its research and development efforts in personalized audio technology. This strategic move aims to capitalize on the Australian Government’s R&D Tax Incentive program, providing immediate funding to accelerate product development and boost offerings. The loan, secured against the anticipated R&D tax rebate for FY25, emphasizes Audeara’s commitment to innovation and value delivery to customers and shareholders.

